Nawaz pledges train service from Islamabad to Murree after poll victory

MURREE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday announced that if his party comes into power after winning Feb 8 general elections they will launch train service between Islamabad and Murree. He said he considers Murree his second home and he has strong connection to the scenic valley.

Addressing an election rally at Mur­ree’s GPO Chowk alongside his daugh­ter Maryam Nawaz, the former prime minister lauded the large number of participants of the public gathering despite the cold weather. Nawaz Sharif said that during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister he had prioritised in­frastructure development, including constructing a top-quality road from Rawalpindi to Murree. He announced plans to launch a train service from Is­lamabad to Murree after coming into power and this service would be ex­tended further to Muzaffarabad.

The PML-N leader also expressed his displeasure over his ousting from pow­er and questioned why he was removed when the country was progressing positively. He also drew a comparison of inflation and energy prices during his tenure with the current situation in Pakistan. Nawaz recalled the achieve­ments of his previous government such as economic stability and affordable prices of essential items like bread and vegetables. Nawaz Sharif also criticised the PTI government, particularly jailed former prime minister Imran Khan for failing to fulfill promises made to the nation including the construction of millions of homes and the creation of 10 million jobs. He labeled the billion-tree tsunami project as a scam and re­marked on the resignation of a senior Supreme Court judge. Nawaz Sharif termed the resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, just eight months before becom­ing the next chief justice, ‘fishy’ and said there was more to the story. He said the judge who disqualified him in 2018 was himself disqualified now. Nawaz also expressed regret on Pakistan’s condi­tion following his disqualification and departure after his conviction. “When I was the prime minister, I was serv­ing the country, I ended load shedding, made electricity cheaper, ended infla­tion, built motorways, bread was for Rs4, flour, sugar, cooking oil and vegeta­bles were cheap. The prices of the dol­lar and petrol were also low, the prices of tractors, fertilisers, cars and motor­cycles were all affordable,” said Nawaz.

“When everything was going well, why did you expel me?” he asked as he addressed party supporters. Nawaz also said “Who was brought in my place, after I was removed?” “Did anyone find a job or a house? They say that the youth of Pakistan is with them, but the real youth and the real nation are with me,” claimed the PML-N supremo. Promising infrastructure development in Murree, he said he also wishes for a train service between Rawalpindi and hill station. Referring to Kashmir, Nawaz said that Pakistan has always stood with its oppressed Kashmiri brethren and will continue to do so under all circumstances. Also Maryam Nawaz promised the high­est development if the party is voted into power. “[We] promise the high­est development in Murree if the city chooses lion,” Maryam said while ad­dressing the gathering.