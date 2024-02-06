Nawaz vows to make Pakistan 'Asian Tiger'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif says he will make the country an 'Asian Tiger' as the youth is supporting the former ruling party.

Addressing a rally on the last day of the election campaign in Khudian, the former prime minister said, "If our government were in power, every person here would have a job."

"We have to come out of this era; we have to make the country an ‘Asian Tiger’. Shehbaz Sharif should utilise this passion for Pakistan and change the country’s destiny," said Nawaz.

The PML-N leader said that their government would build roads in Khudian better than those in Paris; there should be universities for the youth here, and they should have laptops and computers in their hands.

Nawaz Sharif said that their government would provide jobs to the youth of Khudian.

The former prime minister also promised to build stadium is Khudian. He said that he would bring Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate it, and they would play the opening match in this stadium."

He said, "Those who used to say that the youth will get 10 million jobs, where are those jobs and where have the houses gone?"

Nawaz Sharif said, "Vegetables were available at Rs10 per kg during my tenure as PM, roti was available for Rs4."

He further said, "We are holding the last rally in Khudian and hoped that the youth present here will join us on Feb 8. The enthusiasm of the youth is exemplary."