Non Resolution of Kashmir

February 5th is observed as Kashmir solidarity Day all over the world. The Kashmi­ri Americans and Pakistan Ameri­can community along with friend of Kashmir held a peaceful protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Par­ticipants were carrying the placards and banners which read: “Modi Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity in Kashmir” “India: Guilty of Geno­cide in Kashmir” “Kashmiris Reject Indian Occupation: UN Resolutions only Solution” “Kashmir Deserves World Attention” etc.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Professor at George Washington University Med­ical Center said today we are com­memorating the sacrifices made by people of Indian held Kashmir in their struggle for independence. The people of this region for de­cades have been facing unabated atrocities inflicted by occupation forces, but flame of freedom con­tinues to kindle in their hearts. Not­withstanding, the acts of barbarism committed by the occupation forc­es the yearning for attaining the right of self-determination becomes stronger with every passing day.

Dr. Khan added that Kashmiris cannot forget the brutal killing of hu­man right activists like Jalil Andrabi who was kidnapped by an army ma­jor, brutally tortured, murdered and his body thrown on banks of Jehlum. Kashmiris will continue the remem­ber the victims of Kunan pashpora village where 87 women were gang raped by soldiers of Rashtra Rifles. India is living in fool’s paradise if it thinks that by this continued hor­rific behavior Kashmiri population will be forced to submission and they will abandon their struggle.

“India is encouraged by the crimi­nal silence of the international agen­cies on their human right abuses in the occupied Kashmir. Non-resolu­tion of Kashmir increases that dan­ger every day and conflagration be­tween the two countries can lead to holocaust that will not only engulf the region but annihilate one third of world population. India has to be cognizant of these realities and re­alize that world should not and will not for long tolerate its irrational, stubborn and obstinate attitude, Dr. Khan warned.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace & Justice said that the case of Kashmir is sim­ple: a large country bullying a small nation into submission in violation of not only their right to sovereign­ty but international agreements and two dozen UN resolutions giving them the right to determine their own political fate. The purpose of hundreds of thousands of troops stationed in this small country is for no other purpose but blatant oppression. Their presences make Kashmir the largest army concen­tration anywhere in the world. Dr. Fai added that for over 77 years, the people of Jammu & Kashmir have been peacefully struggling for their right to self-determination through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the U.N. While India has systematically enacted laws, like Domicile Law to integrate Kashmir into India. These laws are designed to change the demography of Kash­mir which are in violations of 18 substantives United Nations resolu­tions adopted by the Security Coun­cil on Kashmir. India’s refusal to im­plement these resolutions calling for such a plebiscite is at the heart of the problem, and she has chosen the path of death and destruction, instead of negotiations and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“The truth is that the people of Kashmir themselves have always been hostile to the presence of In­dia’s troops on their soil and have resisted to such oppression, and over hundred thousand Kashmiris have died within the past 32 years alone. The U.N. has the ability to change this miscarriage of justice and to put an end to the violence,” Dr. Fai stressed.

Gul Sher Sai of Pakistan Farm House warned that India’s illegal military occupation of Kashmir has already sparked two wars between India and Pakistan, and a third could occasion a harrowing ex­change of nuclear volleys between the South Asian nations.

Speaking at the rally, Javaid Kousar, a well-known journalist from Wash­ington metropolitan area reminded the audience of the injustice, tyran­ny and inhumanity of the Indian mil­itary as it occupies Kashmir. Howev­er, he cautioned that at this moment in our historic struggle for self-de­termination, the Kashmiri people with poise, confidence and unity are taking their inalienable struggle in a new direction of peaceful agitation.’

Yamin Khan elaborated that we must mention here that even by to­day’s violent world, the behavior of the Indian occupation regime in Kashmir is singular in as much as it has enjoyed total immunity. Not a word of condemnation has been ut­tered at the important capitols of the world, not even in Washington, DC.

Maqsood Chughtai said that al­though the human rights situation in Kashmir is depressing but we must hail the resoluteness of the people of Kashmir in carrying for­ward their struggle for pursuing their cherished goal of freedom.

Waseem Zahid asked: Doesn’t the world community recognize the double standards? On one hand the world is consumed with hu­man rights situation in Ukraine and genuinely so but when it comes to Kashmir, the world powers close their eye. Khalid Faheem hoped that the world powers in general and the United States in particular will not continuance any attempt to ignore the wishes of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and bypass the expression of those wishes.

Sardar Zeeshan Zarif Khan, youth representative said it beautiful­ly that it is our collective responsi­bility to intensify our activities for peace and just that should lead to the lasting and durable settlement to the Kashmir dispute.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai

The writer is the Secretary General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum. He can be reached at gnfai2003@yahoo.com