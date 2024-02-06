Notorious robber killed in police encounter

KARACHI - A notorious robber was killed in exchange of fire with police while his accomplice managed to es­cape here on Monday. According to details, two robbers were present at Netty Jetty Bridge to com­mit robber when police team reached the scene.

Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to flee from the scene. In retaliatory firing of police, a notorious robber wanted by po­lice in dozen of criminal cases was killed which his cohort managed to escape. The police recovered arms from possession of the killed robber and body was shifted to hospital.

MAN DIES IN CAR-BIKE COLLISION

A man died after over speeding car hit a motorcy­cle here in the metropolis on Sunday. According to details, a reckless driven car knocked down a mo­torcycle near Chorangi Bridge in Five-Star area. As a result of accident, the motorcyclist Syed Naeem was critically injured. The car driver fled the scene. The injured was rushed to local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formali­ties and police after registering a case against the driver at large started raids for his arrest.