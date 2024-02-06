OGRA jacks up gas tariff by 35.13 per cent on IMF demand

In compliance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has further jacked up gas tariff by 35.13 per cent for the masses, who are already reeling under heavy and unaffordable bills.

As per details, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the gas tariff of Sui Northern by 35.13 per cent and Sui Southern by 8.57 per cent.

This is the second gas price hike in the current financial year 2023-24. The rate of per MMBTU for Sui Northern has been agreed to be fixed at Rs1673.82 after an increase of Rs435.14.

For Sui Northern, the rate of MMBTU will be Rs1466.40 after an increase of Rs115.72. The recommendations have been forwarded to the caretaker federal government.

After approval from the government, OGRA will notify the new rates.

On Sunday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reportedly asked Pakistan to hike the gas tariff.

According to sources, the International Monetary Fund demanded Pakistan to increase gas prices till mid-February, the hike in gas prices could go up to 41 percent.

Sources said that the International Monetary Fund refused to provide subsidies on the power tariff except for the subsidies given in the budget.