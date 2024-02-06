Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Over 260m ballot papers delivered for general elections: ECP

Agencies
February 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan has com­pleted the delivery of around 260 million ballot papers for the general elections being held on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported Monday. Ac­cording to a Spokesperson of the Commission, the ECP staffers with their hard work and orga­nized planning have fulfilled the task in a limited time. The process of ballot papers delivery was completed through both ground and air means. The spokesperson said that all the ballot papers were handed over from government printing presses to concerned District Returning Officers and their representatives. He said process faced difficulties due to inclement weather, but despite all the challenges, the commission completed the work on time so that all voters can exercise their right to vote in an efficient and organized manner.

Agencies

