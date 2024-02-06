PAC holds rally, photos show on Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Arts Council organized a rally and photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. Led by Director Waqar Ahmed, the event was attended by Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur, Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman, and others. Addressing the participants, Director Waqar Ahmed expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination under UN resolutions. He strongly condemned India’s human rights violations in illegally occupied Kashmir and praised the Kashmiri people’s determination.
Director Waqar Ahmed emphasized that despite 76 years passing, India’s cruelty towards Kashmiris persists. Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor highlighted that since the 1990s, India has martyred 96,285 Kashmiris for seeking freedom, with thousands imprisoned and properties seized. He also mentioned India’s unilateral action in revoking the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.