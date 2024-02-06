PAC holds rally, photos show on Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Arts Council organized a rally and pho­tographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. Led by Director Waqar Ahmed, the event was at­tended by Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur, Assis­tant Director Muhammad Suleman, and others. Ad­dressing the participants, Director Waqar Ahmed ex­pressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people’s strug­gle for self-determination under UN resolutions. He strongly condemned India’s human rights violations in illegally occupied Kashmir and praised the Kashmiri people’s determination.

Director Waqar Ahmed emphasized that despite 76 years passing, India’s cruelty towards Kashmiris persists. Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor high­lighted that since the 1990s, India has martyred 96,285 Kashmiris for seeking free­dom, with thousands im­prisoned and properties seized. He also mentioned India’s unilateral action in revoking the special sta­tus of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.