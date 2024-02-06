Pakistan always keeps Kashmir issue alive at global forums: Governor

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that Pakistan has always played its role in keeping the issue of Kashmir alive at all forums of the world including the United Na­tions Organization (UNO) and Organ­isation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He was addressing the ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by Punjab Department of Information and Culture here at Al-Hamra Arts Council where Secretary Information Daniyal Saleem Gilani, Director General Public Relations Pun­jab, Rubina Afzal, Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mushtaq Mehm­ood and a large number of people from different walks of life were pres­ent. The Governor said that today Pakistanis and millions of Kashmiris liv­ing around the world, are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day against In­dia’s invasion and illegal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the purpose of observing this day is to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian usurpation and oppression of the occupied state of Jammu and Kash­mir so that the oppressed Kashmiris get their right to self-determination. He said that the attack on the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on 27 October 1947 was an armed aggres­sion that had shattered the peace of the region. Now most of the countries of the world have become aware of In­dia’s nefarious designs. He said that a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions is also better for India. He added that justice and goodness always prevail, while oppression and tyranny are doomed to be defeated ultimately. The Gov­ernor said that today, people of Paki­stan and Kashmiris from all over the world are giving a clear message to the world that lasting peace cannot be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir issue. The hei­nous violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open-air prison. He empha­sized that the international commu­nity must focus on the just solution of the Kashmir and the Palestine issue so that the future of the world can be secured. He said that the helpless people of Kashmir and Palestine are waiting for immediate help and assis­tance from the world. He urged that the United Nations and other inter­national organizations have to play their active role to stop the Indian atrocities, violence and aggression against the Kashmiris. The Governor said that international powers should play an active role in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions regard­ing the solution of the Kashmir issue because it is not just a geographical issue but the most important issue for the fu­ture of South Asia which cannot be ig­nored. He said that the media should highlight Indian atrocities in an effec­tive manner at the global level. Like­wise, human rights violations and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) should be highlighted through social media platforms so that the world knows that India is a belligerent country that is a threat to world peace. Pun­jab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman reiterated that the govern­ment of Pakistan and all Pakistanis stand with millions of oppressed Kashmiris living in IIOJK and Paki­stan will continue to support the op­pressed Kashmiris in humanitarian, moral and diplomatic terms.