Pakistan Army perpetually ready to respond effectively: COAS

RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Muzaffarabad on Monday.

According to a press re­lease issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS later visited troops deployed on the front lines along Line of Control (LOC) in Sarian Sec­tor. Upon arrival at Jammu and Kashmir Monument Muzaffarabad, PM of Paki­stan, PM of AJ&K and COAS laid floral wreath at Mar­tyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada.

The leadership acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience and unwav­ering faith of Kashmiris in the face of unabated brutality of Indian oc­cupation forces in IIOJK had been exemplary. The brewing humanitar­ian and security crises in the IIOJK seriously threatens regional peace and stability. Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self determination in light of UNSC resolutions. “India is attempting to change the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns. Such machinations cannot suppress the will and the yearning of the Kash­miri people to attain their legitimate objectives.” COAS was briefed about the latest situation along the LoC and appreciated the operational readiness, high morale and effective response of troops to Indian CFVs. Addressing the troops, COAS reiter­ated that any aggression or violation of territorial sovereignty of Pakistan will be responded with full national resolve and military might. “Paki­stan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetu­ally ready to respond effectively”.

COAS also mentioned the In­dian state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan which now extended to heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on our soil. Such callous disregard for international law and norms of international system was becoming a routine oc­currence and India was now being called out openly by many countries in the world, exposing her sham cre­dentials, COAS concluded. Pakistan would continue to expose all such at­tempts and ensure the security of its citizens. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps. Meanwhile, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Servic­es Chiefs paid rich tribute to people of Kashmir for their resolve & val­iant struggle, consistently braving grave human rights violations and inhumane lockdown in IIOJK under Indian occupation forces. Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948. The issue has to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and in accordance with UN Resolu­tions providing for their right to self determination. Decades of atrocities by Indian occupation forces have failed to diminish the spirit of the Kashmiri people and their legiti­mate freedom struggle. The night is indeed the darkest before dawn - the heroic struggle for Azadi is des­tined to succeed, InshAllah.