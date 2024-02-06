Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Pakistan Army troops leave for election duty

5:05 PM | February 06, 2024
Pakistan Army troops have left for election duty in various districts of Punjab.

The purpose of the deployment of the Army is to support the civil government during the general elections and ensure the transparency of the electoral process and the law and order situation.

Military personnel will be deployed outside the polling stations on the third tier for security so that any emergency situation can be dealt within a timely manner.

Police will provide first tier security while Civil Armed Forces will provide second tier security during polling. 

