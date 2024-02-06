Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Pakistan’s diplomatic missions observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Agencies
February 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The diplomatic missions of Pakistan across the world on Monday observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support the struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right to self-determination. The Friends of Kashmir in Dal­las, United States, organized a seminar to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir that was at­tended by the Kashmiri diaspora, local dignitar­ies and Sikh community. Speakers at the seminar highlighted gross human rights violations in the IIOJK and called upon international community to play its role in granting the right of self-determi­nation to Kashmiris. The Pakistan Consulate Gen­eral in New York also arranged an event to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. A large number of peo­ple including members of Kashmiri and Pakistani community in New York, opinion leaders, schol­ars, students and journalists attended the event.

Agencies

