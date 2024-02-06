Pakistan Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Istanbul

Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Courthouse complex in Istanbul today.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people and government of Turkiye and pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this heinous attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release

The spokesperson further said they reaffirm its resolute solidarity with Turkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism.