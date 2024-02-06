Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani bronze sculptures attract visitors at Beijing Traditional Fair

Agencies
February 06, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  The glittering bronze sculptures from Pakistan, along with other goods from home and abroad, wowed visitors at­tending the 28th Beijing Traditional New Year Fair held in Beijing recently. As per the organiser, this year’s fair covers an area of more than 10,000 square meters, gathering a total of more than 500 merchants. “Spring Festival is the biggest occasion of the Chinese Lunar Calendar. It’s also a good opportunity for merchants to make a profit,” noted a stallholder from New Zealand. This time the annual fair served as a platform for showcasing goods from across the globe, including Pakistani jade, wood carvings, bronze carvings, Mongolian cashmere prod­ucts, Russian chocolate, Australian cereal, Ethiopian cowhide handbags, Indonesian Kopi Luwak, Malaysian du­rian. Muhammad Abid, who owns the Pakistan booth, has spent four years in China doing business. In fluent Chinese he methodically showcased his cus­tomers Made-in-Pakistan handicrafts. “The business is good so far,” he told China Economic Net, adding that for the Spring Festival, everybody in China likes to keep good and attractive items at home so the exotic goods he brought here are popular. As the Spring Festival approaches, the Chinese usually con­duct special purchases for it. Known for its bustling atmosphere, the fair draws crowds eager to explore and purchase items for the upcoming festi­val, showing the regained vitality of the consumer market in China.

Pakistan Army perpetually ready to respond effectively: COAS

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024