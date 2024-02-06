Palestinians,Kashmiris have broken the shackles of slavery, says Nasir Iqbal Khan

Lahore - International Hu­man Rights Move­ment (IHRM) Central Chairman Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan has said that Hamas has made Israel “Bad-Hawas”. Palestin­ians and Kashmiris will definitely get their right to freedom. Palestinians and Kashmiris broke the shackles of slavery with their strong arms, he said. He was addressing a seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan further said that no hypocritical agenda or fascist tactics of Israel and India can deprive the zealous Palestinians and Kashmiris of their freedom. Despite being defeated the fearless Palestinians and brave Kashmiris did not surrender on any front. He said that the Palestinians have crushed the Israeli beasts, while the Kashmiris have left no stone un­turned to defeat India. May the mur­derers of infants, women, and the unborn die of shame, he said. The support given to the oppressed Pales­tinians and Kashmiris by the Muslim rulers is limited to rhetoric. He said that Narendra Modi being awarded official honors in Arab countries was a bigger tragedy than the martyrdom of Babri Masjid.