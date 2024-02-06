The discovery of Homo floresiensis, common­ly known as the “Hobbit,” in 2003 on the In­donesian island of Flores, sent shockwaves through the archaeological community. Unearthed in Liang Bua Cave, these small-statured hominins challenged established notions of human evolution. Dating back around 60,000 years, these diminu­tive beings stood about three feet tall with a unique blend of primitive and advanced features. Scientists debated their origin and whether they represented a distinct species or a population affected by insu­lar dwarfism. The find underscored the complexi­ty of human evolution and the surprises that await in the ever-unfolding narrative of our ancient past.