Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Past in Perspective

“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” –Charles Darwin

February 06, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The discovery of Homo floresiensis, common­ly known as the “Hobbit,” in 2003 on the In­donesian island of Flores, sent shockwaves through the archaeological community. Unearthed in Liang Bua Cave, these small-statured hominins challenged established notions of human evolution. Dating back around 60,000 years, these diminu­tive beings stood about three feet tall with a unique blend of primitive and advanced features. Scientists debated their origin and whether they represented a distinct species or a population affected by insu­lar dwarfism. The find underscored the complexi­ty of human evolution and the surprises that await in the ever-unfolding narrative of our ancient past.

