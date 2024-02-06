PML-N heavyweights vying for victory in NA-120, 121

Candidates and constituencies

LAHORE - In the heart of Lahore’s political are­na, the constituencies of NA-120 and NA-121 have emerged as focal points of contention, with heavyweight contend­ers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vying for victory.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Sheikh Ro­hail Asghar, both seasoned politi­cians with unblemished electoral re­cords, stand poised for yet another electoral showdown.

Their formidable stature was ev­ident in the 2018 polls when they successfully fended off challenges from Aleem Khan and Ejaz Ahmad of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), solidifying their standing as key fig­ures within the PML-N and bastions of support in Lahore.

The PTI’s nomination of relatively weaker candidates for these constit­uencies has further emboldened the PML-N’s position. However, the real drama unfolded within the PML-N it­self, marked by the initial clash be­tween Ayaz Sadiq and Rohail Asghar over the coveted NA-121 ticket.

The tussle stemmed from both can­didates’ desire to contest from NA-121, given its strategic importance and the shifting demographic dy­namics favoring one over the other. Rohail Asghar, leveraging the argu­ment that the majority of his voters base now resided within NA-121, as­serted his claim as the most suitable candidate for representation. He even went as far as issuing a veiled threat to run as an independent can­didate should the party leadership deny him the PML-N ticket.

In contrast, Ayaz Sadiq, displaying adherence to party discipline, re­frained from airing his reservations publicly, affirming his commitment to abide by the party’s decision and policies.

In a move that underscored the in­ternal dynamics and power strug­gles within the PML-N, the par­ty leadership eventually yielded to Rohail Asghar’s demands, granting him the coveted ticket for NA-121 at the eleventh hour.

The resolution of this internal conflict underscores the signifi­cance of these constituencies for the PML-N’s electoral calculus and the delicate balance of power with­in the party ranks. As the elector­al campaign gains momentum, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on NA-120 and NA-121, where political heavyweights navigate the intricate web of alliances, rivalries, and aspi­rations that define Lahore’s politi­cal landscape.

The outcome of this electoral saga will not only shape the future repre­sentation of Lahore but also serve as a barometer of the PML-N’s internal cohesion and resilience in the face of evolving political challenges.

In the electoral battlegrounds of NA-120 and NA-121, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to defend its strongholds against rival contenders. In NA-120, com­prising border areas, Ayaz Sadiq fac­es challengers from PTI’s Usman Hamza Awan, PPP’s Munir Ahmad, Jamat-e-Islam’s Rashed Ahmad, and Rashid Ali of TTP. Yet, they pose lit­tle threat to Sadiq’s candidacy. In the 2018 elections, Sadiq secured victo­ry against PTI’s Aleem Khan, obtain­ing 103,021 votes to Khan’s 94,879.

The 2013 elections saw Sadiq’s controversial win against PTI found­er Imran Khan by a thin margin of 8,945 votes, sparking demand for a recount and leading to the famous 2014 sit-in in the federal capital.

In NA-121, encompassing Dha­rampura, Sadar Bazaar, Harbanspu­ra, and Garhi Shahu localities, Rohail Asghar confronts opponents includ­ing PTI’s Wasim Qadir, PPP’s Iftikhar Shahid, JI’s Amir Siddiqi, and TLP’s Mohammad Yousuf. Asghar, a consis­tent winner since 2008, stands unri­valed by his competitors. In the 2018 elections, he defeated PTI’s Ejaz Ah­mad with 119,289 votes against 52,774. Similarly, in 2013, Asghar tri­umphed over PTI’s Waleed Iqbal by a significant margin of 5,608 votes.

In allied constituencies, PML-N has nominated candidates like So­hail Shaukat Butt, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan, and Malik Waheed, all with strong prospects of victory against their opponents. As the electoral bat­tle intensifies, the PML-N remains poised to defend its electoral dom­inance in Lahore, banking on its his­torical track record and the strength of its candidates.