PML-N heavyweights vying for victory in NA-120, 121

Candidates and constituencies
LAHORE - In the heart of Lahore’s political arena, the constituencies of NA-120 and NA-121 have emerged as focal points of contention, with heavyweight contenders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vying for victory.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Sheikh Rohail Asghar, both seasoned politicians with unblemished electoral records, stand poised for yet another electoral showdown.
Their formidable stature was evident in the 2018 polls when they successfully fended off challenges from Aleem Khan and Ejaz Ahmad of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), solidifying their standing as key figures within the PML-N and bastions of support in Lahore.
The PTI’s nomination of relatively weaker candidates for these constituencies has further emboldened the PML-N’s position. However, the real drama unfolded within the PML-N itself, marked by the initial clash between Ayaz Sadiq and Rohail Asghar over the coveted NA-121 ticket.
The tussle stemmed from both candidates’ desire to contest from NA-121, given its strategic importance and the shifting demographic dynamics favoring one over the other. Rohail Asghar, leveraging the argument that the majority of his voters base now resided within NA-121, asserted his claim as the most suitable candidate for representation. He even went as far as issuing a veiled threat to run as an independent candidate should the party leadership deny him the PML-N ticket.
In contrast, Ayaz Sadiq, displaying adherence to party discipline, refrained from airing his reservations publicly, affirming his commitment to abide by the party’s decision and policies.
In a move that underscored the internal dynamics and power struggles within the PML-N, the party leadership eventually yielded to Rohail Asghar’s demands, granting him the coveted ticket for NA-121 at the eleventh hour.
The resolution of this internal conflict underscores the significance of these constituencies for the PML-N’s electoral calculus and the delicate balance of power within the party ranks. As the electoral campaign gains momentum, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on NA-120 and NA-121, where political heavyweights navigate the intricate web of alliances, rivalries, and aspirations that define Lahore’s political landscape.
The outcome of this electoral saga will not only shape the future representation of Lahore but also serve as a barometer of the PML-N’s internal cohesion and resilience in the face of evolving political challenges.
In the electoral battlegrounds of NA-120 and NA-121, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to defend its strongholds against rival contenders. In NA-120, comprising border areas, Ayaz Sadiq faces challengers from PTI’s Usman Hamza Awan, PPP’s Munir Ahmad, Jamat-e-Islam’s Rashed Ahmad, and Rashid Ali of TTP. Yet, they pose little threat to Sadiq’s candidacy. In the 2018 elections, Sadiq secured victory against PTI’s Aleem Khan, obtaining 103,021 votes to Khan’s 94,879.
The 2013 elections saw Sadiq’s controversial win against PTI founder Imran Khan by a thin margin of 8,945 votes, sparking demand for a recount and leading to the famous 2014 sit-in in the federal capital.
In NA-121, encompassing Dharampura, Sadar Bazaar, Harbanspura, and Garhi Shahu localities, Rohail Asghar confronts opponents including PTI’s Wasim Qadir, PPP’s Iftikhar Shahid, JI’s Amir Siddiqi, and TLP’s Mohammad Yousuf. Asghar, a consistent winner since 2008, stands unrivaled by his competitors. In the 2018 elections, he defeated PTI’s Ejaz Ahmad with 119,289 votes against 52,774. Similarly, in 2013, Asghar triumphed over PTI’s Waleed Iqbal by a significant margin of 5,608 votes.
In allied constituencies, PML-N has nominated candidates like Sohail Shaukat Butt, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan, and Malik Waheed, all with strong prospects of victory against their opponents. As the electoral battle intensifies, the PML-N remains poised to defend its electoral dominance in Lahore, banking on its historical track record and the strength of its candidates.