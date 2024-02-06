PML-N leaders vow education, health facilities in Hazro

ATTOCK - Former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad and ex-provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada, both PMLN leaders, have pledged to es­tablish a technical college and ad­vanced facilities for Hazro resi­dents if elected for NA-49 Attock and PP-1 Attock. Addressing a large public gathering in Ghor­ghushti Khanzada, they outlined a comprehensive development plan emphasizing education and healthcare. The duo expressed their commitment to creating technical and vocational colleges, including a women’s college, to equip youth with skills aligned with market demands, aiming to address unemployment.

Highlighting the connection of the technical college with Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kam­ra and other industries, including CPEC, they emphasized providing skilled workforce support. PMLN leaders also stressed enhancing facilities at health centers and col­leges to make the rural area ap­pealing for educationists and health experts. Their plans includ­ed upgrading the trauma center at the tehsil headquarters hospital to a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring better facilities and staffing.

In a significant political develop­ment, PML-N strengthened its po­sition in Hazro town ahead of the February 8 general elections, gain­ing support from various political pressure groups, baradaris, and religious groups.