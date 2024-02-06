PML-N leaders vow education, health facilities in Hazro

ATTOCK - Former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad and ex-provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada, both PMLN leaders, have pledged to establish a technical college and advanced facilities for Hazro residents if elected for NA-49 Attock and PP-1 Attock. Addressing a large public gathering in Ghorghushti Khanzada, they outlined a comprehensive development plan emphasizing education and healthcare. The duo expressed their commitment to creating technical and vocational colleges, including a women’s college, to equip youth with skills aligned with market demands, aiming to address unemployment.
Highlighting the connection of the technical college with Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra and other industries, including CPEC, they emphasized providing skilled workforce support. PMLN leaders also stressed enhancing facilities at health centers and colleges to make the rural area appealing for educationists and health experts. Their plans included upgrading the trauma center at the tehsil headquarters hospital to a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring better facilities and staffing.
In a significant political development, PML-N strengthened its position in Hazro town ahead of the February 8 general elections, gaining support from various political pressure groups, baradaris, and religious groups.