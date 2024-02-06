Pneumonia outbreak claims lives of 2 more children in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Pneumonia claimed two more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab on the other day. According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 605 new cases of pneumonia were re­ported during the last 24 hours. The health au­thorities said Lahore logged 177 fresh cases of pneumonia during the last 24 hours, a private news channel reported.

The largest province in the country so far this year recorded 318 pneumonia-related deaths, while over 20,872 cases have been reported in the province whereas Lahore only reported 58 deaths and 4,050 cases. Health experts attribute the rap­id increase in cases and deaths in Punjab to the en­vironmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season. Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest af­ter symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more com­mon in children aged five or younger.