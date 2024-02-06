Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed

DAKAR - Pro­testers and police clashed in the Senegalese capital Dakar and at least one senior op­position figure was arrested Monday, a day after Presi­dent Macky Sall announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election. The presidential election had been set for February 25 and Sall has not announced any new date, sparking a wave of criticism from oppo­sition leaders. In his state­ment Saturday, Sall said he was intervening because of a dispute between the Nation­al Assembly and the Con­stitutional Court over the rejection of candidates. Law­makers are investigating two Constitutional Council judges whose integrity in the election process has been questioned. Sall promised to ensure “a free, transparent and inclusive election”, but did not set a new date for the vote. On Sunday, hundreds of men and women took to the streets, answering the call of some opposition leaders. Waving Senegalese flags or sporting the jersey of the national football team, they converged in the early afternoon at a roundabout on one of the capital’s main roads. Police, some on foot and others in pick-up trucks, responded with tear gas and then pursued the flee­ing protesters through ad­joining streets, while some demonstrators responded by throwing rocks.