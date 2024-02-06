Political activists extend support to Senator Talha

CHITRAL - Local leaders and workers of various political parties including the PTI announced to vote and support Senator Talha Mahmood, nominated by the JUI-F for the National Assembly’s constituency NA-1 Chitral, in the general election scheduled on February 8.
Syed Latifa Shah, active female members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Upper Chitral, also announced to join the convoy of Senator Talha Mahmood. Latifa Shah was also contesting election for PK-1 as independent candidate for the provincial assembly who had already started the election campaign but she withdrawn.
Addressing a news conference at District Headquarters Booni of Upper Chitral, she said, “We are really impressed by the humanitarian services of Senator Talha Mahmood, who was also chairman of Talha Mahmood Foundation. Talha remain busy in rehabilitation work in all the four provinces of Pakistan as well as in other poor countries too.”
Latifa Shah announced to withdraw in favour of JUI-F candidate for provincial assembly seat Talha Mahmood.
Apart from this, people from Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League-N and other political parties are also joining the convoy of Senator Talha Mahmood. In Reich, Khot, Shah Gram and other areas of Upper Chitral people are affiliated with other political and religious groups, also joining Talha Mahmood’s party.
At Garam-Chishma, Amirullah, Qari Nizamuddin, Rahat Ali Shah from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of councillors who belonged to different political parties, announced to quit their parties in favour of Senator Talha Mahmood.