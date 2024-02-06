Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Political activists extend support to Senator Talha

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2024
CHITRAL  -  Local leaders and workers of various political par­ties including the PTI announced to vote and support Senator Talha Mahmood, nominated by the JUI-F for the National Assembly’s constituency NA-1 Chitral, in the general election scheduled on February 8.

Syed Latifa Shah, active female members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Upper Chitral, also announced to join the convoy of Senator Talha Mahmood. Latifa Shah was also contesting election for PK-1 as independent candidate for the provincial assembly who had already started the election campaign but she withdrawn.

Addressing a news conference at District Head­quarters Booni of Upper Chitral, she said, “We are re­ally impressed by the humanitarian services of Sena­tor Talha Mahmood, who was also chairman of Talha Mahmood Foundation. Talha remain busy in rehabil­itation work in all the four provinces of Pakistan as well as in other poor countries too.”

Latifa Shah announced to withdraw in favour of JUI-F candidate for provincial assembly seat Talha Mahmood.

Apart from this, people from Pakistan Peoples’ Par­ty, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League-N and other po­litical parties are also joining the convoy of Senator Talha Mahmood. In Reich, Khot, Shah Gram and other areas of Upper Chitral people are affiliated with oth­er political and religious groups, also joining Talha Mahmood’s party.

At Garam-Chishma, Amirullah, Qari Nizamuddin, Rahat Ali Shah from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of councillors who belonged to differ­ent political parties, announced to quit their parties in favour of Senator Talha Mahmood.

