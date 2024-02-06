Politics of 'hate' puts country into trouble: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday old politicians put the country in danger by involving in the politics of hate.

He made this remark while addressing an electoral rally. The former foreign minister added that the people of the city have always stood with the Bhutto family.

The PPP chief mentioned that old politicians did not know anything besides divisionary politics, adding the people should better get rid of this traditional politics.

“When a person from Larkana becomes the prime minister, the country becomes a nuclear power and the country developes by leaps and bounds.

“People should give me votes as the country has not seen a Larkana PM for a long time,” he added.

The PPP chief said the economy suffered immeasurably due to the stubbornness and ego of the old politicians as they have introduced the abuse culture in politics.

He said, “people are well aware who wants to become PM for the fourth time despite getting enough opportunity to provide people the basic necessities.”