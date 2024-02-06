PTA committed to ensuring safe online environment for country’s youth: Chairman

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman, has said that the PTA is committed to ensuring a safe online environ­ment, particularly for the country’s youth and children. In a message on the occasion of “Safer Internet Day”, to be celebrated today (Feb­ruary 6), he said, “PTA recognises the critical role that the internet plays in our lives. We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a safe online environment, particu­larly for our youth and children.”

The chairman asserted that it is the collective responsibility of all to create a secure and protective digi­tal space, allowing Pakistani users to continue their online activities in a safer environment. He further mentioned that PTA has collabo­rated with Meta, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), TikTok, and other organizations to pursue the cause of promoting a safer on­line environment in Pakistan.