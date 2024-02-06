Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Relief Commissioner lauds snow rescue operation

APP
February 06, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabil Javed, commended the prompt re­sponse and effective operation carried out by the administration to rescue families stranded due to snowfall in Khaira Gali and Shan­gla Gali in Murree. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson confirmed the successful rescue of all vehi­cles stuck in the affected areas.

Approximately 80 families were rescued in a timely manner, with the administration’s swift inter­vention. The spokesperson not­ed that the snowfall had ceased in Murree and its surroundings. However, due to dense fog, low visibility, and slow traffic flow per­sisted on the roads. Despite these challenges, all roads in and around Murree remained open for vehicu­lar traffic.

Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed directed administrative officers to stay vigilant, overseeing relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of tourists. He urged tour­ists to cooperate with the admin­istration and report any difficul­ties through the local helpline. The commissioner’s proactive meas­ures aim to maintain a secure en­vironment for visitors in the after­math of the snowfall.

Top priority to steps to revive economy after polls, says Aleem Khan

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707180120.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024