Punjab Relief Commissioner lauds snow rescue operation

RAWALPINDI - Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabil Javed, commended the prompt re­sponse and effective operation carried out by the administration to rescue families stranded due to snowfall in Khaira Gali and Shan­gla Gali in Murree. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson confirmed the successful rescue of all vehi­cles stuck in the affected areas.

Approximately 80 families were rescued in a timely manner, with the administration’s swift inter­vention. The spokesperson not­ed that the snowfall had ceased in Murree and its surroundings. However, due to dense fog, low visibility, and slow traffic flow per­sisted on the roads. Despite these challenges, all roads in and around Murree remained open for vehicu­lar traffic.

Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed directed administrative officers to stay vigilant, overseeing relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of tourists. He urged tour­ists to cooperate with the admin­istration and report any difficul­ties through the local helpline. The commissioner’s proactive meas­ures aim to maintain a secure en­vironment for visitors in the after­math of the snowfall.