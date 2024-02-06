Punjab Relief Commissioner lauds snow rescue operation

RAWALPINDI - Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabil Javed, commended the prompt response and effective operation carried out by the administration to rescue families stranded due to snowfall in Khaira Gali and Shangla Gali in Murree. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson confirmed the successful rescue of all vehicles stuck in the affected areas.
Approximately 80 families were rescued in a timely manner, with the administration’s swift intervention. The spokesperson noted that the snowfall had ceased in Murree and its surroundings. However, due to dense fog, low visibility, and slow traffic flow persisted on the roads. Despite these challenges, all roads in and around Murree remained open for vehicular traffic.
Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed directed administrative officers to stay vigilant, overseeing relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of tourists. He urged tourists to cooperate with the administration and report any difficulties through the local helpline. The commissioner’s proactive measures aim to maintain a secure environment for visitors in the aftermath of the snowfall.