Punjab Transport Company expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE - Punjab Transport Company has dis­played panaflexes at various bus stops in the provincial capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to highlight ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to offi­cial sources here on Monday, the flexes were installed at the bus stops of all the main highways of Lahore. Caretak­er Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that the purpose of installing panaflexes was to highlight the brutality of India.He further said that freedom was the fundamental right of Kashmiris and entire nation was standing with the Kashmiris.

RANDHAWA FOR EFFECTIVE UN ROLE TO RESOLVE KASHMIR ISSUE

Lahore Division Commissioner Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa has said that the United Nations Organization (UNO) must play its effective role in giving the just right of self-determi­nation to the people living in the IIOK (Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir). In his special message on the occa­sion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here Monday, the Commissioner said that Kashmiris are still deprived of the great blessing of freedom but they will find their destination soon, as­serting, “Kashmiris will get rid of op­pressions from India and the night of cruelty ends soon.” He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for free­dom and no power in the world can deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination. He was confident that the chains of slavery will defi­nitely be broken in IIOK and the sun of Kashmir’s freedom will rise.