Rally held in Khyber to express solidarity with Kashmiris

KHYBER - The tribesmen and government offi­cials on Monday observed Kashmir Day to extend support to Kashmiris strug­gling for their right of self-determina­tion.

In this connection a rally was organ­ised which was also attended by Addi­tional Assistant Commissioner Rameez Ali Shah, Tehsildar Temour Afridi, Ad­ditional Station House Officer, council­lors, Tehsil Municipal Authority offi­cials, tribal elders and members of civil society. The participants were carrying banners and chanting slogans in favour of Kashmiri people struggling for free­dom and against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces.

Addressing the rally speakers said that commemorating the Kashmir Day was to express solidarity with the peo­ple of Kashmir in their struggle to get the basic right of self-determination. Freedom is the basic right of the people of Kashmir and the tribesmen reiter­ate their pledge to extend moral, polit­ical and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause, they remarked.

They urged upon the international community to take serious notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and play their role in implementing the resolutions of United Nations regarding Kashmir issue in letter and spirit. The rally started from the Tehsil Compound and ended at the taxi stand.