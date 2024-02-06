Rally held in Khyber to express solidarity with Kashmiris

KHYBER - The tribesmen and government officials on Monday observed Kashmir Day to extend support to Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination.
In this connection a rally was organised which was also attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Rameez Ali Shah, Tehsildar Temour Afridi, Additional Station House Officer, councillors, Tehsil Municipal Authority officials, tribal elders and members of civil society. The participants were carrying banners and chanting slogans in favour of Kashmiri people struggling for freedom and against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces.
Addressing the rally speakers said that commemorating the Kashmir Day was to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle to get the basic right of self-determination. Freedom is the basic right of the people of Kashmir and the tribesmen reiterate their pledge to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause, they remarked.
They urged upon the international community to take serious notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and play their role in implementing the resolutions of United Nations regarding Kashmir issue in letter and spirit. The rally started from the Tehsil Compound and ended at the taxi stand.