Rally warns world of more Indian aggression in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - The nation led by members of the federal cabinet along with foreign delegates, civil society, and stu­dents held a solidarity march on Monday in the federal capital to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day and warned the international commu­nity of expedited Indian efforts of altering the demography and genocide of Kashmiris in the Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir Solidarity Day 2024 rally was led by Minister for National Heritage and Culture that started from the Foreign Of­fice flanked by Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, staff and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Min­ister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solan­gi and Minister for Privitization, Fawad Hassan Fawad, students of Pakistan Sweet Homes and large number of members of the civil society participated the rally.

The participants of the rally held placards and banners with slo­gans reading Freedom for Kashmir, Kashmir is Pakistan, Kashmir--the Largest Jail on Earth, Indian Apart­heid of Kashmiris Unacceptable, whereas the students of Pakistan Sweet Homes hoisted flags of Pa­kistan and Kashmir to express sol­idarity with the Kashmiri people.

The rally culminated at D-Chowk near Parliament House where the government representatives also attended the rally a one-minute silence was observed and sirens were blown on the occasion.

Addressing the rally, Convener, All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Mahmood Ahmad Sagar thanked the government and en­tire Pakistani nation, its all polit­ical parties, non-governmental organizations and children of Pa­kistan Sweet Home for supporting Kashmiris on February 5.

Sagar said the IIOJK was facing 76-year long oppression that re­sulted in the martyrdom of 3.5 lac valiant Kashmiris struggling for freedom, whereas 2.5 lac people were massacred in 1947 in Jam­mu, and in the last 30 years over one lac deaths were caused in vi­olence by Indian Occupant forc­es that left millions orphaned and widowed alongwith massive infra­structure and property losses.

The occupied valley for years have been facing internet disrup­tion which was the biggest tool of the current era, he said, adding, “The Pakistani nation is support­ing Kashmiris and all the diaspo­ra world over for Kashmir cause.”

He added that the IIOJK issue was pending as an unresolved agenda in the UN and its observ­ers had their offices both in Srina­gar and Muzzaffarabad. The IIO­JK was the world’s largest jail that has stationed around a million sol­diers of Indian occupant forces, Sagar said.

The entire IIOJK’s hurriyet lead­ership was facing detention in­cluding Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Ya­seen Malik, Mussarat Alam Bhatt, Asiya Andurabi alongwith her 33 sisters in Tihar Jail, he mentioned.

The APHC Convener underlined that despite all this, Kashmiris have not lost heart and would con­tinue fighting till their last breath.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empower­ment Mushaal Hussein Mullick in her video message on the occa­sion, thanked the entire Pakistani nation, people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and people all over the world for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of IIO­JK who were running their legiti­mate, political and peaceful indig­enous and just struggle for right to self determination and liberation as per the UN resolution for the past many decades.

“Today people are talking about apartheid in Gaza because their footage is going viral but it should be remembered that there has been a more serious escalation in human rights abuses in IIOJK against innocent Kashmiris. Hun­dreds of thousands of people have rendered their lives for the cause of freedom,” she added.

Mullick said the Indian occu­pant forces were using pellet guns, white phosphorous, rape as war weapon against women, TARA, POTA, UPA, Armed Forces Special Act type laws were imposed in IIO­JK that gave immunity to the Indi­an RSS forces. She urged the world that they were running out of time as India had scaled up its settling of non-Kashmiri residents in the occupied valley to the demogra­phy of the Kashmir and had issued five million domiciles to non-state residents so far.

“India has planned to achieve this Muslim Kashmiri majori­ty transformation into a minori­ty within a year. India is doing the genocide of Kashmiris to make them extinct in the valley. I request all who are joining the protests to highlight all the Indian atrocities across the globe,” she said.

“The world is with Palestine and they should also make their voic­es in unison with Kashmiris to fur­ther strengthen forces against oc­cupants like Zionist Israel and Hindutva India that are occupy­ing the freedom of innocent mass­es. The world must stop Indian RSS terrorist network that is pro­liferating all over the world that should be brought under global radar to stop its atrocities and ter­rorism,” Mullick said.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs also paid tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and val­iant struggle, consistently braving grave human rights violations and inhumane lockdown in IIOJK un­der Indian occupation forces.

“Kashmir remains a long pend­ing unresolved issue on the UN agenda since 1948. The issue has to be resolved as per the aspira­tions of the people of Kashmir and in accordance with UN Reso­lutions providing for their right to self-determination.

Decades of atrocities by Indian occupation forces have failed to diminish the spirit of the Kashmi­ri people and their legitimate free­dom struggle. The night is indeed the darkest before dawn - the he­roic struggle for Azadi is des­tined to succeed, InshAllah,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its news release said.

There will be day-long activities including art and photo exhibi­tions and seminars in the federal capital and the country highlight­ing enhanced Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in IIO­JK, whereas the Pakistani Embas­sies across the globe were also organizing different activities in connection with the Kashmir Sol­idarity Day.