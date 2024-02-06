Ravindra’s double ton puts Kiwis in firm control against Proteas

MOUNT MAUNGANUI - Rachin Ravindra struck a ma­jestic double century before South Africa’s top order col­lapsed on Monday, leaving New Zealand in command of the first Test in Mount Maunganui. Ravindra crafted a career-best 240 as New Zealand were dismissed for 511, before South Africa’s in­experience was exposed as they were reduced to 80-4 at stumps on day two. A Pro­teas team featuring six players new to international cricket will resume on Tuesday facing a deficit of 431 runs, after four wickets tumbled in the space of 14 overs late at Bay Oval.

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took 2-21 and could have had a third if Matt Henry had held a chance in the outfield to remove David Bedingham. Instead, Bedingham was unbeaten on 29 at stumps, alongside Keegan Petersen on two. The pair are the only members of South Africa’s tour squad who played in the drawn home Test series against India a month ago, with the bulk of their first-choice players having com­mitted to play in the country’s domestic Twenty20 league.

Opener and captain Neil Brand was Jamieson’s first victim, caught behind for four, before fellow-debutant Ray­nard van Tonder departed in the same over, trapped leg before wicket for a two-ball duck. Edward Moore (23) ballooned a Henry bouncer to a close fielder before Zubayr Hamza (22) edged a ball from spinner Mitchell Santner into his stumps. South Africa bat­ting coach Imraan Khan con­ceded his team would need to fight their way out of a hole. “Fair play to the Kiwis, I thought they executed quite nicely, in particular Jamie­son,” Khan said. “We’ve got to knuckle down, create some partnerships through the rest of the innings and hopefully we can put on a good perfor­mance tomorrow. We’ve got two fantastic players who are in at the moment.”

Earlier, New Zealand’s last five wickets fell for 38 as they pushed for quick runs. One of them was Rachin Ravindra, whose 366-ball knock was a dramatic turnaround in the longest format, having never scored more than 18 in six previous Test innings. He had been selected as an all-round­er in his three Tests and said he felt more comfortable as a specialist batsman coming in at number four. “A differ­ent role probably helps, you feel more at home in that bat­ting role,” he said. “And also spending time with the guys in the team. I’ve been in the environment for almost three years now so you gain a lot. “You always want to do well, to feel a belonging.”

SCORES IN BRIEF:-

SOUTH AFRICA 80-4 (Bedingham

29*, Moore 23,

Jamieson 2-21) trail

NEW ZEALAND 511 (Ravindra

240, Williamson

118, Brand 6-119, de

Swardt 2-61) by 431 runs.