Rawalpindi gears up for Feb 8 general elections

RAWALPINDI - As many as 32 candidates, includ­ing 20 independents, are set to compete for National Assembly Constituency No. NA-55, Rawal­pindi-IV. The constituency boasts a total of 431,832 registered voters, consisting of 221,049 males and 210,783 females. Key contend­ers include Ibrar Ahmed (PML-N), Babar Sultan Jadoon (PPP), Arif Hussain Shah (JI), Umer Ali (JUI), Faisal Ul Hassan Khan (TLP), Mu­hammad Ijaz ul Haq (PML), Nargis Jabeen (Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty), and Muhammad Basharat Raja (independent).

The Rawalpindi district admin­istration, under Commissioner Li­aquat Ali Chatta, has finalized all necessary arrangements for the elections, with 311 polling sta­tions, including separate facilities for male and female voters, to be established in NA-55. The poll­ing scheme outlines a total of 778 booths to accommodate voters. Among the 2956 staff, 311 presid­ing officers, 1556 assistant presid­ing officers, 778 polling officers, and 311 assistants are designated for duty.

The main areas under NA-55 in­clude Westridge, Railway Work­shop, Islamabad View Colony, Pe­shawar Road, and more. Security measures, including those for sensi­tive polling stations, have been put in place to maintain law and order.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chat­ta, adhering to the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s code of con­duct, directed timely completion of arrangements.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, during a visit to Rawalpindi, emphasized the need for the transparent, free, and fair conduct of elections on February 8. Security for the 5,490 polling stations across Rawalpindi Divi­sion has been reinforced, with ad­ditional measures to ensure com­pliance with the election code of conduct.