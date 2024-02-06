Rawalpindi gears up for Feb 8 general elections

RAWALPINDI - As many as 32 candidates, including 20 independents, are set to compete for National Assembly Constituency No. NA-55, Rawalpindi-IV. The constituency boasts a total of 431,832 registered voters, consisting of 221,049 males and 210,783 females. Key contenders include Ibrar Ahmed (PML-N), Babar Sultan Jadoon (PPP), Arif Hussain Shah (JI), Umer Ali (JUI), Faisal Ul Hassan Khan (TLP), Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq (PML), Nargis Jabeen (Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party), and Muhammad Basharat Raja (independent).
The Rawalpindi district administration, under Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, has finalized all necessary arrangements for the elections, with 311 polling stations, including separate facilities for male and female voters, to be established in NA-55. The polling scheme outlines a total of 778 booths to accommodate voters. Among the 2956 staff, 311 presiding officers, 1556 assistant presiding officers, 778 polling officers, and 311 assistants are designated for duty.
The main areas under NA-55 include Westridge, Railway Workshop, Islamabad View Colony, Peshawar Road, and more. Security measures, including those for sensitive polling stations, have been put in place to maintain law and order.
Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, adhering to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct, directed timely completion of arrangements.
Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, during a visit to Rawalpindi, emphasized the need for the transparent, free, and fair conduct of elections on February 8. Security for the 5,490 polling stations across Rawalpindi Division has been reinforced, with additional measures to ensure compliance with the election code of conduct.