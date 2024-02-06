Security beefed up in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH - In the wake of any untoward incidents in the country, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Region Pervez Ahmed Chandio has alerted security for the upcoming general elec­tions. DIG issued orders to police offices of all three districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze to beef up security arrange­ments throughout the region. DIG also instructed police officers of the region to ensure close coordi­nation and information sharing with other law en­forcement agencies including the Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD), Special Branch and other departments in view of terrorism incidents. He also issued orders for search and combing opera­tions, enhancing intelligence, patrolling and snap-checking in suspected sensitive areas including public places, rallies and around public and corner meetings. DIG has also ordered coordinated, effec­tive, solid and strong measures in the wake of the prevailing security situation.