Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

Two terrorists including ring leader Ayubullah alias Mansoor were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.