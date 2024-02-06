Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO
Web Desk
10:19 PM | February 06, 2024
National

Security forces have killed a terrorist ringleader along with his accomplice during an intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on the night of Feb 5 and 6 after receiving tip-off about presence of terrorists.

The terrorist ringleader killed during the heavy exchange of fire between the army troops and the terrorists was identified as Ayubullah alias Mansoor. 

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including targeted killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

Time to seal cracks in cigarette taxation

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024