Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces have killed a terrorist ringleader along with his accomplice during an intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on the night of Feb 5 and 6 after receiving tip-off about presence of terrorists.

The terrorist ringleader killed during the heavy exchange of fire between the army troops and the terrorists was identified as Ayubullah alias Mansoor.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including targeted killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.