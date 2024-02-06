Security plan for elections chalked out

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran finalized a security plan for General elec­tions 2024 here at Police Line on Monday. A large number of police officers including SPs, SDPOs, SHOs from across the district participated in the meeting. While giving a briefing,the DPO said that for the provision of exemplary security to 1698 polling stations, more than 6,000 police officers and officials of other institutions would be de­ployed.Category wise security was being ensured at all polling stations, he said and added that all constituencies were divided into sector-wise and sub-sector-wise according to the security duties .

Faisal Kamran said that he himself will ensure the implementation of the guidelines, code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.He said that everyone should be aware of the code of conduct otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators,he informed. He said that police would strive to thwart every attempt of terrorism or mischief. Polling camps should be at proper distances, firing, rioting will not be toler­ated, he concluded.

PML-N ALWAYS PLAYED KEY ROLE IN COUNTRY’S DEVELOPMENT: RANA MUNAWAR

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) dis­trict general secretary and candidate from PP-78 Rana Munawar Ghous said on Monday that only his party was capable to steer the country out of economic and other crises.

Addressing meetings at Sargodha new civil lines in connection with his election campaign, he said the PML-N, after coming into power with the pow­er of people’s votes, would again put the country on road to progress and prosperity under the lead­ership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that general elections would bring politi­cal stability in the country and elected representa­tives would serve the masses in a better way. PML-N Sillanwali District President Mumtaz Aziz said that his party had always made public service its motto, and people knew who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims. Party activ­ists including Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, PML-N district youth coordinator Rana Abdul Rehman and other local representatives were also present.