SFA signs two agreements with KU’s ICCBS

KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority has signed two Memoran­dum of Agreements (MoAs) with the In­ternational Center for Chemical and Biologi­cal Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi. Sindh Food Authority signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Halal Certification Testing and Research Services (HCTRS) and the Industrial Analyti­cal Center (IAC), ICCBS, University of Karachi. These MoAs aim to cre­ate a long-term frame­work of collaboration, cooperation, and devel­opment of a strong link­age between SFA and the research centers of the ICCBS for the test­ing of food products, which is in the inter­est of both institutions. SFA Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain and Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director of ICCBS, University of Ka­rachi, signed the agree­ment in a meeting held at the HEJ, Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi. Among others who at­tended the ceremony were officials from SFA Prof. Dr. Asad Sayyed, Dr. Naveed Bhutto, Dr. Seema, Danish Arshad, and officials from IC­CBS, including Prof. Dr. Abid Ali, Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Mush­arraf, Prof. Dr. Shabana Simjee, Prof. Dr. Asmat Salim, Dr. Imran Ma­lik, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Dr. Shakil Ahmed, Jawaid Riaz, and others. Speaking on the occa­sion Director General Sindh Food Author­ity praised the efforts made by the ICCBS ad­ministration to make this agreement pos­sible in the interest of Sindh province. He also praised the industrial support and national services of the Interna­tional Center (ICCBS).