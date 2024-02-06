Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Siraj opposes fostering relations with India

Highlights atrocities perpetrated by Hindutva extremists led by the BJP against Muslims

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2024
LAHORE   -  Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Monday said that fostering relations with India should not come at the ex­pense of Kashmiri’s lives. 

Addressing the Kashmir Solidari­ty Rally at the Mall, Haq condemned the Indian government’s ruthless targeting of Muslim minorities post the revocation of Occupied Kash­mir’s special status. He highlighted the atrocities perpetrated by Hindut­va extremists, led by the BJP, against Muslims. Siraj underscored the stark contrast between Pakistan’s rulers’ calls for better relations with India and the ongoing atrocities in Kash­mir. He pledged resistance from Ja­maat-e-Islami and the Pakistani pop­ulace against such overtures. 

The JI Emir firmly asserted that un­der JI’s leadership, staunch advocacy for the causes of Kashmir and Pales­tine would be prioritized.

Accusing established parties like PML-N and PPP of spreading false­hoods during election campaigns, Haq criticized their track record in pow­er, blaming them for disrupting peace and damaging the economy. Express­ing skepticism about their ability to govern effectively, Haq urged the pub­lic to reject these parties and vote for capable and honest Jamaat-e-Islami candidates on February 8.

Haq lambasted the ruling elite for seeking external support to cling to power, leading Pakistan into a debt trap and burdening the masses with inflation and unemployment. He at­tributed issues like millions of out-of-school children and unemployed educated youth to the policies of for­mer governments. Haq promised that under Jamaat-e-Islami’s lead­ership, the economy would be recti­fied, and resources would be distrib­uted equitably.

The rally saw a significant turnout, including women and children, with JI leaders Liaqat Baloch and Emir­ul Azim also addressing the gather­ing. Haq’s remarks resonated with the crowd, underscoring the party’s commitment to addressing press­ing national and international issues while advocating for justice and ac­countability.

