Siraj opposes fostering relations with India

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Monday said that fostering relations with India should not come at the expense of Kashmiri’s lives.
Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Rally at the Mall, Haq condemned the Indian government’s ruthless targeting of Muslim minorities post the revocation of Occupied Kashmir’s special status. He highlighted the atrocities perpetrated by Hindutva extremists, led by the BJP, against Muslims. Siraj underscored the stark contrast between Pakistan’s rulers’ calls for better relations with India and the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir. He pledged resistance from Jamaat-e-Islami and the Pakistani populace against such overtures.
The JI Emir firmly asserted that under JI’s leadership, staunch advocacy for the causes of Kashmir and Palestine would be prioritized.
Accusing established parties like PML-N and PPP of spreading falsehoods during election campaigns, Haq criticized their track record in power, blaming them for disrupting peace and damaging the economy. Expressing skepticism about their ability to govern effectively, Haq urged the public to reject these parties and vote for capable and honest Jamaat-e-Islami candidates on February 8.
Haq lambasted the ruling elite for seeking external support to cling to power, leading Pakistan into a debt trap and burdening the masses with inflation and unemployment. He attributed issues like millions of out-of-school children and unemployed educated youth to the policies of former governments. Haq promised that under Jamaat-e-Islami’s leadership, the economy would be rectified, and resources would be distributed equitably.
The rally saw a significant turnout, including women and children, with JI leaders Liaqat Baloch and Emirul Azim also addressing the gathering. Haq’s remarks resonated with the crowd, underscoring the party’s commitment to addressing pressing national and international issues while advocating for justice and accountability.