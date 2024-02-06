Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Solidarity expressed with Kashmiris

Agencies
February 06, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Electric Supply Compa­ny (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said on Monday that as Pakistanis they fully extend their morel support to their brothers and sisters living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and facing Indian aggression in the pursuit of freedom. In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he paid rich homage to the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers and sisters for securing their just right of self-determi­nation. He vowed that Pakistani would continue to stand firm with Kashmiri brethren till the time they achieve their self-determination right.

Agencies

