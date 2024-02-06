South Korea and Jordan expect to ‘suffer’ in Asian Cup semifinal

DOHA - South Korea and Jordan are both prepared for their Asian Cup semi-final to go the distance if required with extra time and penalties, the two teams’ coaches said on Monday after they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the group stage. Although Hussein Ammouta’s Jordan reached the semi-finals with wins over Iraq and debutants Tajikistan in normal time, South Korea have had a bruising journey to the last four against Asian heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Australia. Juergen Klins­mann’s side needed a pen­alty shootout to beat Saudi Arabia before forcing extra time against Australia in the quarter-finals, playing 120 minutes on both occasions compared to a well-rested Jor­dan. “The willingness to suffer, to go to the end if it’s needed - 120 minutes, penalty shoot­out - we are prepared for that,” Klinsmann told reporters. “There are many, many factors that are important in order to go far in the tournament and we prepared well. We started in Seoul on Dec. 26 to build fitness and we have only two injuries now. We are extreme­ly hungry. “It’s the physical and mental side, but it’s also the spirit of the group... It’s a marathon and we’re near­ing the end of the marathon. Hopefully we can win it all.” South Korea advanced after they forced extra time in both their knockout games with stoppage-time goals and Am­mouta praised their resilience. “It’s true that South Korea have great potential in terms of mental, technical and tacti­cal preparedness. We’ve seen this in different games - the control, possession and quick movement of the ball,” he said. “I hope we’ve reached the point to put in a good perfor­mance, especially in the final minutes of the game. Saudi Arabia and Australia were ahead and they made mis­takes at the end. “Our focus has to be strong and it’s go­ing to be tiring. This is neces­sary, we will have to struggle.” Ammouta added that fatigue would not be a factor in Tues­day’s semi-final because South Korea showed how well they coped with going to extra time in two consecutive games. “Despite playing 120 minutes twice everyone knows the value of South Korea at an in­dividual and collective level. Playing 120 minutes means they’re in good shape,” the Moroccan coach said. “They’re professional players, they can easily recover physically and mentally in 48 hours. I don’t think playing 120 minutes will make a difference in tomor­row’s game.”