Students observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE - Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Lahore, organized a Kashmir Solidarity Walk followed by a declamation contest to ex­press its unwavering support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The walk participants included PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, faculty members and a large number of students. The activi­ties were aimed at highlighting the cruelties and colossal human rights violations being committed by the Indian military for suppressing the voice of millions of Kashmiris. The participants were carrying flags and placards, and chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people. While speaking on the occasion, Prof. Hina said that the Pakistani nation would keep supporting their Kashmiri broth­ers and sisters until they get their right to self-determination. She also lauded the government efforts for raising the Kashmir issue on ev­ery forum around the world. In the end, the Vice Chancellor distributed cash prizes and certificates among winners and participants of the declamation contest. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Monday. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the rally. A large number of rescue officers and officials attended the rally. On this occasion, addressing the participants DEO Engineer Nav­eed Iqbal said that Kashmir is Paki­stan’s jugular vein. He said that the people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in all circumstances. He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, cus­todial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian army in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK). The rally started from Kutchery Chowk and ended at Al­lama Iqbal Chowk. At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the freedom of Kashmiri broth­ers and sisters.

KASHMIR IS JUGULAR VEIN OF PAKISTAN: SARA AHMED

Child Protection and Welfare Bu­reau (CPWB) Punjab, Chairper­son Sarah Ahmed said on Monday that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. In her special message on the occasion of Kashmir Soli­darity Day here, she added that atrocities by the Indian army on innocent Muslims living in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) are condemnable.