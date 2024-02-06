Students, parents stage protest against Secondary Board in Karachi

KARACHI - Students and their parents staged a protest demonstration against Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Monday for committing mistakes in first year’s results. Holding banners and placards outside press club Karachi, the students demanded justice and urged the board’s administration to cancel the results. More than 70,000 students participated in Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s recent exams and about 60 percent of them were declared as failed in the exams. While demanding justice, the students and their parents demanded an inquiry committee to ascertain the facts.