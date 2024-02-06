Students, parents stage protest against Secondary Board in Karachi

KARACHI - Students and their parents staged a protest demonstra­tion against Board of Second­ary Education Karachi on Monday for committing mis­takes in first year’s results. Holding banners and placards outside press club Karachi, the students demanded jus­tice and urged the board’s administration to cancel the results. More than 70,000 stu­dents participated in Board of Secondary Education Kara­chi’s recent exams and about 60 percent of them were de­clared as failed in the exams. While demanding justice, the students and their parents de­manded an inquiry committee to ascertain the facts.