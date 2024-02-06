Three-member robber gang busted, arms, bike, cell phones recovered

KARACHI - The police busted a three-member robber gang, recov­ered arms, ammunition, bike and snatched cell phones from their possession here on Monday. According to de­tails, Pirabad Police of Karachi conducted crackdown against criminals in its jurisdiction. During operation, three-mem­ber robber gang comprising Shah Faisal s/o Karamat, Us­ama s/o Fariq Khan and Mu­hammad Zahoor s/o Sawaid Karim was busted. The police recovered arms, ammunition, seven snatched cell phones and a snatched motorcycle from possession of the detainees. The nabbed robbers have ad­mitted of committing robber­ies in various areas of city and police after registering various cases against them have start­ed investigations.