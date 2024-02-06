Three-member robber gang busted, arms, bike, cell phones recovered

KARACHI - The police busted a three-member robber gang, recovered arms, ammunition, bike and snatched cell phones from their possession here on Monday. According to details, Pirabad Police of Karachi conducted crackdown against criminals in its jurisdiction. During operation, three-member robber gang comprising Shah Faisal s/o Karamat, Usama s/o Fariq Khan and Muhammad Zahoor s/o Sawaid Karim was busted. The police recovered arms, ammunition, seven snatched cell phones and a snatched motorcycle from possession of the detainees. The nabbed robbers have admitted of committing robberies in various areas of city and police after registering various cases against them have started investigations.