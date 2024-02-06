Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tokyo shares open higher after US rallies

Agencies
February 06, 2024
Business, Newspaper

TOKYO  -  Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, driven up by the strength of US tech shares that pushed Wall Street indices to new records. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.69 percent, or 248.99 points, to 36,407.01, while the broader Topix index added 0.61 percent, or 15.61 points, to 2,555.29.

The dollar stood at 148.40 yen, compared with 148.30 yen on Friday in New York. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones renewed record finishes on Fri­day as investors cheered a strong US jobs report and robust earnings from Meta and Amazon. In Tokyo, “the market is expected to start higher fol­lowing Wall Street gains,” online brokerage Monex said. But investors are gauging whether the mar­ket can sustain its momentum on brewing worries about possible overheating, it said. Among major shares, Sony Group rose 0.35 percent to 14,525 yen and SoftBank Group added 1.83 percent to 6,575 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.67 percent to 39,080 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 1.08 percent to 1,407 yen.

India breaks all records of atrocities in IIOJK: KP Governor

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024