Top priority to steps to revive economy after polls, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Candidate for National and Provincial Assemblies Abdul Aleem Khan has said that restoration of national institutions and protection of employees and pen­sioners will be our first priority so that the country’s economy can be built on a strong foundation. Abdul Aleem Khan addressed a large public gathering at Griffon Ground and said that we have entered the field considering politics as a form of worship, our lives are attached with the poor people and the reception given by the citizens in the election cam­paign was memorable. He added that the day of February 8 will set a new path for the glorious future of the country. There is no doubt that the common man is wor­ried about the prices of electricity bills and petrol which will be compensated by giving 300 free units of electricity, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the past 22 years, he has been serving the masses on the platform of Abdul Al­eem Khan Foundation and working even in those areas too where he has to never took part in the election. He said that we should contribute to the process of mini­mizing the hardships of the people as much we can share. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in PP 149, his network provides welfare services by collecting door-to-door data and now, InshaAllah, there will be no school or mosque left in this con­stituency without a water filtration plant and new bathrooms. He thanked the citi­zens for participating in large numbers in the Jalsa of Griffon Ground and as­sured that this relationship is unbreak­able like the last 22 years. In the public meeting held at Griffon Ground citizens participated from various union councils of PP 149 participated in groups, while Ex MPA Shoaib Siddiqui addressed and said that every house of this constituen­cy prays for Abdul Aleem Khan from the heart as they are being provided with the best possible services including monthly financial assistance from the Foundation which are irreplaceable. Abdul Aleem Khan said that my constituency is like my family, I am a partner in pain and suffer­ing and proud to do development work here. Abdul Aleem Khan addressed the big election meeting organized by the Candidate Provincial Assembly Sami Ul­lah Khan in PP 145 of NA 117, where he once again reiterated that in the next 5 years Shahdrah will be freed from the deprivations that they are facing from last two decades. Abdul Aleem Khan said that with good intentions and hard work the situation can be changed and we can give better results with less re­sources. Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers regarding February 5 and said that the violation of human rights and genocide in this Valley is regrettable. Freedom is the right of Kashmiris and the United Nations and international or­ganizations should stop the atrocities in Kashmir, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the usurpation and inhumane behavior of India, which claims to be secular, on Kashmir is deplorable, while Pakistan Army has always tried to handle the issue of Kashmir with tolerance and understanding.