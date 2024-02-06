Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Agencies
February 06, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Monday. In this regard, the Senior Tutor Office UAF arranged a ceremo­ny in New Senate Hall which followed by a rally. Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged the United Nations and international organi­zations to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to aspira­tions of Kashmiri people. Later, he also led the rally which commenced from Admin Block and concluded near Univer­sity Clock Tower. Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Rabia Fareedi, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Deputy Registrar Mum­taz Ali, Dr Kashif, teach­ing and administrative staff and students took part in the rally.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024