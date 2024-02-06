UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD - University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Monday. In this regard, the Senior Tutor Office UAF arranged a ceremo­ny in New Senate Hall which followed by a rally. Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged the United Nations and international organi­zations to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to aspira­tions of Kashmiri people. Later, he also led the rally which commenced from Admin Block and concluded near Univer­sity Clock Tower. Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Rabia Fareedi, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Deputy Registrar Mum­taz Ali, Dr Kashif, teach­ing and administrative staff and students took part in the rally.