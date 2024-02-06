UN urged to play role for resolving Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI - The United Nations (UN) must play a vital role in secur­ing the freedom of Kash­miri people, asserted Ya­sin Baloch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Rawalpindi. Speaking at an event at Government Viqar un Nisa Graduate College, he emphasized Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah’s view that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Paki­stan. Attendees observed a minute of silence in sol­idarity with Kashmir, fol­lowed by student per­formances expressing emotions.

The program includ­ed a documentary depict­ing Indian oppression in Kashmir, and Yasin Baloch motivated students to con­tribute to the cause. Stress­ing the importance of his­tory education, he called on the UN to address the Kashmir dispute accord­ing to Security Council resolutions. The CEO in­sisted that the UN, respon­sible for ensuring the right of self-determination for Jammu and Kashmir, must fulfill its obligations.

Yasin Baloch urged glob­al communities and human rights watchdogs to take notice of human rights vi­olations in the Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He affirmed Paki­stan’s unwavering support until Kashmir achieves freedom from Indian occu­pation. The event conclud­ed with a solidarity walk involving the chief guest, principal, and other par­ticipants, demonstrating support for the oppressed people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kash­mir.