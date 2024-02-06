UN urged to play role for resolving Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI - The United Nations (UN) must play a vital role in securing the freedom of Kashmiri people, asserted Yasin Baloch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Rawalpindi. Speaking at an event at Government Viqar un Nisa Graduate College, he emphasized Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s view that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Attendees observed a minute of silence in solidarity with Kashmir, followed by student performances expressing emotions.
The program included a documentary depicting Indian oppression in Kashmir, and Yasin Baloch motivated students to contribute to the cause. Stressing the importance of history education, he called on the UN to address the Kashmir dispute according to Security Council resolutions. The CEO insisted that the UN, responsible for ensuring the right of self-determination for Jammu and Kashmir, must fulfill its obligations.
Yasin Baloch urged global communities and human rights watchdogs to take notice of human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support until Kashmir achieves freedom from Indian occupation. The event concluded with a solidarity walk involving the chief guest, principal, and other participants, demonstrating support for the oppressed people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.