Unfulfilled Promises

Don’t you think you are over­stressed today? Well, not only to­day; perhaps you have been in this state for a week, month, year, and decade. I am referring to that emp­ty feeling that persists despite having everything—a table full of food, good health, and a se­cure job. Nevertheless, there’s a melancholic situation we are going through, and if you realize it for a moment, you would come to know that it’s ‘insecurity.’

Even though it has been with us for de­cades, it intensifies when elections come around the corner. Political leaders take to the streets, travel across cities and prov­inces, hold rallies, and speak to people about their deprivations. They emphasize basic needs like food, health, and educa­tion to let their audience understand what they are deprived of. It sparks a sense of fear among them that these fundamental commodities are still beyond their reach. If they don’t vote for the person reflecting their reality, these basic facilities could become luxuries for them.

But wait, didn’t you vote for them in the previous electoral race, and before that, and so on? Yet, we find ourselves in that looming perspective that things are continually out of our reach. Isn’t it un­fair to us who go out every five years to choose our premier, only to witness the same persistent state in our democratic five-year plan? The only changes seem to be in the cabinet and premiers, not in our constant situation.

Recently, I’ve skimmed through ev­ery party’s manifesto, but unfortunately, they all seem to offer the same old nar­ratives when selling their ideas to the people. If there’s one thing we’ve con­sistently received from our leaders, it’s a concise and impactful tagline, narrat­ed effectively during their rallies: “Roti, kapra, aur makaan. Food, clothes, shel­ter.” Aside from this, they’ve barely pro­vided us with anything substantial.

According to the last UN Human Devel­opment Report, Pakistan has gone down by seven slots in the Human Develop­ment Index (HDI) ranking for 2021-2022. In 2020, Pakistan’s HDI had already fall­en by two notches, placing it in the low human development category, due to its insufficient education, health, and in­come indicators. Now Pakistan ranks 161 out of 192 countries. Life expectan­cy at birth in Pakistan is a little over 66 years. The average Pakistan receives only eight years of schooling, and the gross per capita national income is just over $4,600. Pakistan’s Human Capital Index (HCI) value of 0.41 is low in both absolute and relative terms; lower than the South Asia average of 0.48, with Bangladesh at 0.46 and Nepal at 0.49. These countries despite all the challenges they have faced are doing better than us.

Low human capital investments will limit the realisation of Pakistan’s ambi­tion to become an upper-middle-income country by 2047, says a new World Bank report. Human capital makes up 61pc of Pakistan’s wealth, yet its levels of human capital are among the world’s lowest. Before the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 floods, an estimated 75pc of Paki­stani children were in learning poverty, unable to read and understand a simple age-appropriate story by age 10.

The state of healthcare in Pakistan for FY-23 was worrisome. With only 2.1% of the GDP allocated to the healthcare bud­get, there is clear neglect from the gov­ernment. This lack of attention has re­sulted in a decline in the quality and quantity of healthcare facilities available. The healthcare department in our coun­try is in crisis, lacking sufficient public hospitals. The existing ones are in poor condition, leading people to opt for ex­pensive private hospitals. Public hospi­tals face a shortage of beds and doctors, with a recommended ratio of 1 doctor per 1,000 people by the W.H.O. For Pakistan’s 150 million population, we need around 65,000 more doctors. Major medical facil­ities, under provincial control, have only 542 beds per million people, contributing to the overwhelming patient influx.

Most government hospitals and clin­ics receive 3,000 to 5,000 patients daily, highlighting a dire situation. When con­sulting experts about the significant in­flux of patients, they attribute it to the rapid population growth in our country. According to data collected, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) “unanimous­ly” approved the results of the 2023 digi­tal census on 5 August 2023. The census reveals a population increase to 241.49 million with an annual growth rate of 2.55%. This data underscores a constant state of crisis, interconnected and esca­lating. It is evident that our populace ur­gently requires family planning educa­tion, which is the least the state can do for its citizens. However, despite these num­bers, they have chosen not to be swayed.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, in­dividuals may find themselves reducing their consumption of basic food items today due to the looming threat of rising prices tomorrow. The poverty headcount is estimated to have reached 39.4% in FY23, with 12.5 million more Pakistanis falling below the Lower-Middle Income Country poverty threshold Pakistan’s in­flation rate slightly moderated to 28.3% in January 2024; however, prices across all commodity groups experienced a double-digit increase. This outcome can be attributed to frequent energy price hikes to meet the conditions of the In­ternational Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan program and supply disruptions. In the past month, both rural and urban ar­eas witnessed a further escalation in prices of food and energy items. Fueled by an alarming surge of up to 520% in gas prices during the first round, over­all inflation continued to soar, reaching 30.2% in cities and 25.7% in rural areas.

Political leaders, who emphasize the looming threats of food insecurity, inad­equate healthcare, and education, gen­uinely reflect the stark reality that these essential facilities remain elusive in our country. Despite seven decades since its inception, progress has been limited, and we seem to be regressing rather than ad­vancing. The failure to fulfill the social contract between the state and its citizens is evident, highlighting a lack of protec­tion. The irony lies in the fact that while we may not succumb to enemy bullets or missiles, the real threat stems from the high costs incurred for defense budgets. It’s a paradoxical but undeniable truth.

Despite all that, we are moving into an­other electoral process. There will be a new Premier of this country soon, along with a new cabinet – new faces and eyes to address old challenges. However, it will not be easy for them to tackle these issues. People have had enough, and they will be more vigilant than ever this time. Let’s hope the new premier does something better or, at the very least, does not worsen the existing challenges, as any additional distress to our minds could cause trauma.

Usama Asghar

The writer holds a degree in International Relations. He tweets @usama_1599 and can be reached at usama.maverick@gmail.com