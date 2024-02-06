US carries out 'self-defense' strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The US said Monday that it conducted "self-defense strikes" against explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group.

"On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs)," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

CENTCOM said it determined that they presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels," it added.

Yemen’s Houthi group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning that it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.