Violence, security threats cast pall over elections

QUETTA - As millions gear up for the high-stakes February 8 elections in Pakistan, cam­paigning in some parts of the country has been muted at best.

The shadow of security threats re­mains particularly dark in areas like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. Early on Monday, KP saw the latest in an ongoing streak of militant attacks ahead of the polls, as a group of around 30 heavily-armed mili­tants overran a police station in the city of Dera Ismail Khan.

Unlike the northeastern Punjab and southern Sindh provinces, where public rallies and gatherings are in full swing, Balochistan, the country’s largest prov­ince in terms of land, is severely lacking the traditional election fervour.

The province, however, is the small­est in terms of population, and has only 16 National Assembly seats out of the 266 total direct seats up for grabs.

Political parties are avoiding hold­ing rallies and corner meetings on the heels of escalating violence that has al­ready claimed over three dozen lives across the province over the past week.

Suspected militants have target­ed several election offices across Ba­lochistan, killing a local politician and injuring over a dozen activists of dif­ferent political parties in the provincial capital Quetta and other districts in re­cent days.

A government advisory has warned candidates to avoid “unnecessary move­ment” in the coming days, saying that suicide bombers may target rallies and public gatherings across Balochistan.

“Political activities are very low in Balochistan this time compared to the 2018 elections. It’s all because of the security threats. Even candidates are looking for alternate ways to reach out to voters,” Zafar Baloch, a Quetta-based political commentator, told Anadolu.

Only a couple of parties, according to Baloch, dared to hold public rallies in Quetta, while a majority of candi­dates are concentrating on closed-door meetings and social media tools.

“Both candidates and voters are scared because of the escalating vio­lence and security threats,” he said.

“I think we will see a low turnout of voters this time.”

Balochistan, which touches neigh­boring Iran and Afghanistan, is strate­gically important due to its rich copper, zinc and natural gas reserves.

The province is also a key route of the $64 billion China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), which aims to connect China’s strategically important northwestern Xinjiang province to Ba­lochistan’s Gwadar port through a net­work of roads, railways, and pipelines for cargo, oil, and gas transportation.

The region has long been facing a low-intensity rebellion from Baloch separatists, who claim the province was “forcibly” incorporated into Paki­stan in 1947, following the end of Brit­ish colonial rule in United India.

BORDER AREAS MORE VULNERABLE

Rehan Zeb Khan, a young candidate from KP’s Bajaur tribal district, was gunned down by unknown assailants while campaigning last week.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting.

The slain candidate was affiliat­ed with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bajaur, which sits on the Pak-Afghan border, has long been beset with vio­lence.

Over 60 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of a rally organized by main­stream religiopolitical party Jamiat Ul­ema-e-Islam (JUI) last year.

Zahoor Buledi, a candidate for the center-left Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), escaped a hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s coastal district of Tur­bat, which has forced him to take all ex­tra precautions.

“Security challenges are no doubt huge, particularly in Balochistan,” Bul­edi told Anadolu by telephone.

“I have been attacked, our workers are being attacked and threatened, but we will not give in,” he added.

Buledi has already asked his support­ers and party activists not to canvass in large groups, especially in the troubled areas.

In another incident, a local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), a na­tionalist political party, was gunned down in an attack on an election office in Balochistan’s Chaman district, which also borders Afghanistan.

Another party worker was also in­jured in the attack that took place last week.

PEACEFUL ELECTIONS ‘AT ANY COST’

Pakistan has seen an uptick in ter­rorism incidents, mainly in border are­as, since the Afghan Taliban recaptured Kabul in August 2021.

Islamabad accuses “Afghani­stan-based” militants of being involved in the recent attacks, a charge Kabul denies.

Jan Achakzai, the caretaker infor­mation minister in Balochistan’s provincial government, said law en­forcement agencies are taking “all possible” measures to thwart any at­tempt to sabotage the elections, espe­cially on polling day.

At a press conference in Quetta, Achakzai said internet service at “sen­sitive” polling stations in several dis­tricts of the province will be temporar­ily suspended.

He asserted that “peaceful elections are the government’s prime responsi­bility and target, which will be done at any cost.”

“The recent attacks have compelled candidates and politicians to further beef up their security,” Imtiaz Hussein, a Peshawar-based political analyst, told Anadolu.

He said candidates are avoiding big rallies or open-air gatherings, aside from restricting their movements throughout KP.

Intelligence agencies have warned that candidates of parties like the JUI and ANP could be the main targets in terror attacks.