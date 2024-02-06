Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 120

VIÑA DEL MAR - The death toll from central Chile’s blazing wildfires climbed to at least 120 people on Sunday, after Presi­dent Gabriel Boric warned the num­ber would rise “significantly” as teams search gutted neighborhoods.

Responders continued to battle fires in the coastal tourist region of Valparaiso amid an intense summer heat wave, with temperatures soar­ing to 40 degrees Celsius (104 de­grees Fahrenheit) over the weekend.

Abraham Mardones, a welder who fled his burning home in Vina del Mar, told AFP he narrowly escaped the fast-paced inferno that raged over a hillside Friday and through several blocks of the seaside city. “We looked out again and the fire was already on our walls. It took only 10 minutes. The entire hill burned,” he said.

“The fire consumed everything -- memories, comforts, homes. I was left with nothing but my overalls and a pair of sneakers that were given to me as a gift,” Mardones told AFP. “I could only rescue my dog.” Upon his return on Sunday, he said he found several neighbors who had died in the flames. Friends passed by driving a truck “car­rying the burned bodies of their broth­er, their father, their daughter.” The Interior Ministry said late Sunday that the medical examiner’s office had re­ceived 112 dead victims, 32 of whom have been identified, and that there are 40 fires still active in the country.

Speaking earlier in Quilpue, a dev­astated hillside community near Vina del Mar, Boric had said the death toll was 64 but “we know it is going to increase significantly,” adding it was the country’s deadliest disaster since a 2010 earthquake and tsunami that killed 500 people. Vina del Mar may­or Macarena Ripamonti told report­ers “190 people are still missing” in the city. “Not a single house was left here,” retiree Lilian Rojas, 67, told AFP of her neighborhood near the Vina del Mar botanical garden, which was also destroyed in the flames.

Boric, who met with fire survivors at a Vina del Mar hospital Sunday, has declared a state of emergency, pledg­ing government support to help peo­ple get back on their feet. According to national disaster service SENAPRED, nearly 26,000 hectares (64,000 acres) had been burned across the central and southern regions by Sunday. Sup­ported by 31 firefighting helicopters and airplanes, some 1,400 firefighters, 1,300 military personnel and volun­teers are combating the flames.

SENAPRED chief Alvaro Hormazabal, noting the dozens of blazes still burn­ing out of control, said weather “condi­tions are going to continue to be com­plicated.” Authorities have imposed a curfew, while thousands in the affected areas were ordered to evacuate their homes. In the hillsides around Vina del Mar, AFP reporters saw entire blocks of houses that were burned out. Some of the dead were seen lying on the road, covered by sheets. The fires, raging for days, forced authorities on Friday to close the road linking the Valparaiso region to the capital Santiago, about 1.5 hours away, as a huge mushroom cloud of smoke impaired visibility.