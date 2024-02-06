World’s peace not possible without Kashmir dispute resolution: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Em­powerment, Mushaal Hus­sein Mullick, has urged the global community to break their silence and take pro­active measures to prevent the ongoing genocide com­mitted by the Modi-led In­dian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). She was addressing a post­er exhibition organized by National College of Arts (NCA) on Kashmir Solidar­ity Day. SAPM was accom­panied by a focal person to SAPM, Sabien Hussein Mul­lick. The exhibition orga­nized by NCA served as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the Kash­mir issue. The Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister highlighted the profound influence of art in evoking empathy, understanding, and generating awareness about the just struggle of the people of IIOJK. She not­ed that the poster exhibi­tion showcased the remark­able artistic talent within the National College of Arts. Mushaal expressed deep concern over the Indian Ju­diciary aligning itself with the RSS ideology and the fascist policies of the Modi government. She strong­ly criticized the recent ver­dict by the Indian Supreme Court regarding the revo­cation of Kashmir’s special status and described the bi­ased and unfair judicial pro­ceedings against Kashmiri political leadership as judi­cial terrorism. She said that Modi’s entire government machinery was conspir­ing to impose a death sen­tence on Yasin Malik under false and fabricated charges to gain electoral advantage. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister lamented the information and com­munication blockade im­posed by India in the ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the difficulty in obtaining accu­rate and unbiased informa­tion about the ground real­ities in the region. Mushaal raised serious concerns about India’s manipulation of the demographic land­scape of Kashmir.