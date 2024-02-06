Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Yasmin Rashid, others indicted in May 9 case

Web Desk
10:54 AM | February 06, 2024
National

In a significant development in May 9 violence and arson case outside Rahat Bakery and a case registered with the Shadman police station, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry.

The court also ordered jail trial of the accused and directed witnesses to record their statements on next hearing date. The accused were booked by Sarwar Road and Shadman police stations.

An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in seven cases related to May 9 vandalism till Feb 3 (tomorrow). A junior Salman Safdar appeared in the court of Arshad Javed and informed him that the lawyer was busy in some cases in Islamabad.

The court directed Advocate Safdar to appear before it on Saturday and adjourned the hearing.

