100,000 eggs stolen from one US grocer as bird flu drives up prices

February 06, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA  -  Thieves in the US state of Pennsylvania have stolen more than 100,000 eggs, worth $40,000 (£32,000) from a single grocer. The heist targeted the back of a lorry at Pete & Gerry’s Organics in Greencastle on 1 February, police say. It comes as the price of eggs has risen amid a bird flu epidemic, making them an unexpectedly costly menu option. The national chain Waffle House has just hiked their egg charge. Prices for eggs have surged more than 65% in the last year, US government data shows. The agriculture department predicted the cost will increase by about 20% in 2025. On Tuesday, Waffle House announced a $0.50 surcharge for customers to shell out per egg. The US diner chain called it a “temporary targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices”. The bird flu epidemic started in 2022 and has led to outbreaks across the US in recent months, according to the agriculture department. The agency noted prices increased by more than 8% in December alone. Data from the department also shows the average price for a carton was $2.51 in December 2023 and hit $4.15 a year later. The surge has seen reports of bare shelves in some stores. The bird flu epidemic has been reported in birds, cattle and mammals across the US, though infection of humans is very rare.

